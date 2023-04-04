Aerial view of Ports of Indiana

(Photo courtesy of PortsofIndiana.com)

The Ports of Indiana, the agency that operates Indiana’s public ports, is seeking a new operator for its grain shipping terminal at Burns Harbor on the southern shore of Lake Michigan after current operator Cargill announced it was closing the terminal after 44 years.

Cargill’s website announced in early February that the facility, which handled soybeans, corn and wheat, is permanently closed.

