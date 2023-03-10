Biz News.png

Recently, the ag tech company Mineral graduated from “X, the moonshot factory,” to become an independent business within Alphabet Inc., Google’s parent company. The name Mineral is meant to convey how essential, yet invisible, the company hopes to be in the ag value chain—as ever-present yet out of sight as minerals that are a key part of soil nutrients, according to CEO Elliott Grant.

Mineral developed a crop data collection module, a robot rover that trundles over row crops but can navigate all types of fields. The rovers, which continuously gather and transmit field data, are crop-agnostic and have already operated on a wide variety of crop types, from row crops to vegetables and fruits.

