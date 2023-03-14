20230202-spd-1.jpeg

In the 1840s, the potato famine triggered mass starvation and migration of people from Ireland. Today, there is no shortage of potatoes or ways to prepare them. (Photo by Michele Warmund, University of Missouri Extension.)

It’s no blarney, potatoes are a staple for St. Patrick’s Day meals, along with corned beef, cabbage and soda bread.

The Irish (white) potato has long been associated with the potato famine in Ireland during the 1840s, says University of Missouri Extension horticulturist Michele Warmund. Late-blight disease, the source of the great potato famine, triggered widespread starvation and mass migration out of Ireland. Today, however, there’s no shortage of different types of potatoes for sale at the local grocers or grown in the home garden for colorful, tasty dishes.

