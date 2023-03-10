Government News

The most recent Farm Income Forecasts by the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimate a 15.9% drop in farm income for 2023, which translates to a “real” drop of 18% when inflation is factored in. At the same time, expenses for farm and ranch production are expected to increase by $18 billion—on top of a record increase of $70 billion in 2022.

These estimates were recently highlighted by Zippy Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau Federation, during his four-and a-half-hour testimony before the House Agriculture Committee, which mined USDA figures to provide a detailed picture of the challenges facing producers.

