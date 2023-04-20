Cover crops could reduce PPL in wet springs

A topic in farm policy circles is whether conservation practices can reduce PPL risk in extreme weather such as floods. Crop insurance is one of the farm bill’s largest expenditures. (Photo by Linda Geist.)

A newly released study shows that planting cover crops and reduced tillage could substantially lower the number of prevent plant acres and subsequent federal crop insurance payments.

Cover crops lower the number of PPL acres in wet springs, reducing the loss odds by 24%, according to the six-state study released in March, says Rob Myers, director of the University of Missouri’s Center for Regenerative Agriculture. The center is a five-year, $25 million project to promote climate-smart farm practices. Average losses varied based on physical features that vary field to field.

