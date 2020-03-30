Gov. Polis recently issued an order directing all Colorado employers to reduce in-person work that takes place outside a private residence, except as permitted under this order, by at least 50%.
The order also works to define critical businesses and services, something we of course have been working on closely with many of you. Food and agriculture supply chains are clearly listed as critical business.
In brief, the order includes:
Critical Infrastructure definition of the following: “Food and plant cultivation, including farming crops, livestock, food processing and manufacturing, animal feed and feed products, rendering, commodity sales, and any other work critical to the operation of any component of the food supply chain.”
Critical Healthcare Operations include veterinary care and livestock services. There remains a limit on elective veterinary procedures to ensure sufficient PPE for human care.
Food and Agriculture supply chain items are included in Critical Manufacturing, including food processing for all foods and beverages; chemicals; medical equipment; and all other supporting business.
Farm and produce stands, and “establishments engaged in the retail sale of food,” are included in the Critical Retail section. This includes farmers markets. This section also includes all agricultural supply businesses.
Critical Services include important aspects of the Food and Agriculture supply chain, including storage and distribution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.