The Agriculture Transportation Coalition called for more inland rail depots to help ease congestion at coastal seaports, especially West Coast ports. The plea was part of lengthy testimony by Peter Friedmann, executive director of the Agriculture Transportation Coalition, before the Committee on Agriculture of the U.S. House of Representative recently.

“There must be continued expansion of inland rail depots in the nation’s heartland or near to the coast, to provide the space to collect and organize containers, as marine terminals do not have sufficient space,” Friedmann said. “These can particularly benefit U.S. agriculture exporters. Many exist along the East and Gulf coasts, but almost none serve the West Coast seaports where the space constraints are the greatest. It will require Class I railroads, short line railroads, state and local governments, port authorities and shippers to get these planned and built.”

