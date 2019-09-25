According to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service for the week ending Sept. 22, the following winter wheat conditions were reported:
Nebraska: Winter wheat planted was 51%, near 49 last year and 53 average.
Kansas: Winter wheat planted was 15%, near 19 last year and 16 for the 5-year average. Emerged was 3%, near 4 last year, and equal to average.
Oklahoma: Winter wheat planted reached 21%, down 4 points from the previous year and down 1 point from normal.
Texas: Winter wheat planted was 24%, well behind 50 last year and 45 average. Emerged was 4%, near 7 last year and 5 average.
Missouri: Winter wheat planted progressed to 1% this week, 2 percentage points behind last year and the 5-year average.
New Mexico: Wheat planted improved to 66% compared to 49% the previous week, while 36% of the crop had emerged compared to 21% the previous week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.