For the week ending Aug. 18, there were 4.0 days suitable for fieldwork, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Northern Plains Regional Field Office, South Dakota. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 0 percent very short, 1 short, 70 adequate, and 29 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 0 percent very short, 1 short, 69 adequate, and 30 surplus.
Corn condition rated 2 percent very poor, 7 poor, 29 fair, 46 good, and 16 excellent. Corn silking was 94 percent, behind 100 last year, and near 98 for the five-year average. Dough was 39 percent, well behind 86 last year and 70 average. Dented was 2 percent, well behind 34 last year, and behind 16 average.
Soybean condition rated 2 percent very poor, 8 poor, 34 fair, 41 good, and 15 excellent. Soybeans blooming was 90 percent, behind 99 last year and 97 average. Setting pods was 59 percent, well behind 90 last year and 87 average.
Winter wheat harvested was 76 percent, well behind 99 last year, and behind 95 average.
Spring wheat condition rated 2 percent very poor, 3 poor, 28 fair, 51 good, and 16 excellent. Spring wheat harvested was 27 percent, well behind 89 last year and 75 average.
Oats condition rated 1 percent very poor, 3 poor, 25 fair, 60 good, and 11 excellent. Oats harvested was 60 percent, well behind 95 last year and 90 average.
Sorghum condition rated 1 percent very poor, 1 poor, 21 fair, 68 good, and 9 excellent. Sorghum headed was 75 percent, behind 87 last year and 89 average. Coloring was 15 percent, behind 26 last year and 23 average.
