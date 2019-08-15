It can only mean one thing when summer begins to wind down and thoughts turn to the start of another school year—it’s State Fair time! While the fair is affectionately known as the “Great Minnesota Get-Together,” an equally important “Great Minnesota Get-Together” is the relationship between the state fair and Minnesota’s state grain … wild rice.
For decades now, the Minnesota Cultivated Wild Rice Council has been a fixture at the state fair, giving fair-goers information on how cultivated wild rice is grown, its nutritional information, and, most importantly, providing delicious taste samples. Although it may be one of the few state fair foods not found on a stick, it’s certainly one of the most popular.
As one of the fair’s signature destinations, the Council’s booth and cooking school feature taste samples of its newest wild rice creations, all of which can be found in the 2019-20 edition of “Recipes and Answers to Often Asked Questions.” A sampling of some of the recipes in this year’s brochure include Smoky Wild Rice Zuppa Toscana; Wild Rice Chicken, Pear & Havarti Salad; Wild Egg Roll in a Bowl; and Mexican Pork & Cherry Skillet Mole. In all, our latest edition includes 14 delectable recipes created by our very own culinary specialists and finalists from the Council’s 2019 “Get Wild with Wild Rice” recipe contest.
Also included in this year’s brochure is the world’s most popular wild rice recipe, Classic Creamy Wild Rice Soup, as well as wild rice preparation instructions and answers to the most often asked questions about wild rice.
The Minnesota Cultivated Wild Rice Council booth, located in the Dairy Building just across the street from the Haunted House, features the always popular wild rice cooking school, where culinary specialists demonstrate and sample the Council’s newest wild rice creations. Every hour on the hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., these demonstrations offer great-tasting recipe samples and interesting facts detailing the rich history of cultivated wild rice production in Minnesota. In addition to receiving our brand new wild rice recipe brochure, filled with innovative and creative wild rice recipes, participants of our cooking demonstrations receive a free gift packet from the Council’s State Fair promotional partners.
The booth also features a wild rice informational video, a “grain” teaser to quiz fair-goers about their knowledge of wild rice, and our fashionable “wild wear”—bargain-priced t-shirts and caps promoting Minnesota’s state grain.
The indisputable star of the Minnesota Cultivated Wild Rice Council’s booth, however, remains the inexpensively-priced, Minnesota cultivated wild rice. Be sure to get yours early though, because at just $5 a pound supplies won’t last!
