Wet and cool weather allowed for only 1.6 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sept. 15, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Upper Midwest Regional Field Office, Minnesota. There was limited harvest activity for corn silage, potatoes, sugarbeets and dry beans when farmers were able to get into the fields.
Topsoil moisture condition was rated 0% very short, 3% short, 55% adequate and 42% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition was rated 0% very short, 3% short, 60% adequate and 37% surplus.
Ninety-five percent of the corn crop reached the dough stage or beyond, remaining behind last year and the 5-year average. Corn dented or beyond was 59%, 16 days behind last year and 2 weeks behind normal. Corn harvested for silage reached 10% this week, 12 days behind normal. Corn condition was rated 52% good to excellent, down slightly from the previous week. Forty-seven percent of soybeans were turning color or beyond, 10 days behind last year and 8 days behind average. Fourteen percent of soybeans have begun dropping leaves, 11 days behind last year and 8 days behind average. Soybean condition dropped slightly to 55% good to excellent.
Spring wheat harvested reached 83%, almost 2 weeks behind average. Ninety-seven percent of oats have been harvested, 6 days behind normal.
