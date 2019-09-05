In celebration of National Rice Month, the Minnesota Cultivated Wild Rice Council is asking for your help in determining the “People’s Choice” winner of its 10th Annual “Get Wild with Wild Rice” recipe contest. Over 100 wild rice recipe entries were whittled down to 13 final “candidates” which will compete for the coveted cash prize. The recipe finalists include soups, salads, sides, and skillets and are featured on the Council’s website at mnwildrice.org.
National Rice Month, established in 1991 to increase the awareness of rice as well as recognize the contribution the rice industry makes to America’s economy, is a month-long celebration taking place in grocery stores, restaurants, schools, and rice-growing communities across the country. Preparing one of our new delicious wild rice finalist recipes is a perfect way to join in this annual celebration.
Often referred to as the “Caviar of Grains,” wild rice has long been a favorite of cooks who use it in soups, salads, sides, main dishes, and even desserts. Wild rice, a natural food with no preservatives or additives, is a whole grain containing no sodium, sugar, saturated fat or cholesterol and has more protein and fewer calories than white or brown rice. Wild rice is gluten-free and a great source of dietary fiber, phosphorus, calcium, and iron—all part of a healthy, well-balanced diet.
So help celebrate National Rice Month by voting for your favorite wild rice recipe in our “Get Wild with Wild Rice” recipe contest by visiting mnwildrice.org and helping one lucky aspiring chef take home the cash prize. All votes must be cast by Sept. 30.
2019 finalists include:
Wild Rice Green Chile Chicken Soup by Teresa Cardin, Stephenville, Texas;
Warm Wild Steak & Shiitake Salad by Roxanne Chan, Albany, California;
Mexican Pork & Cherry Skillet Mole by Roxanne Chan, Albany, California;
Wild Rice Pork & Beef Ramen Soup by Jeanne Holt, Mendota Heights, Minnesota;
Wild-Style Greek Salad by Steve Lauer, Stillwater, Minnesota;
Wild Rice Andouille Cheeseburgers with Jazzy Gouda Mayoli by Chera Little, Cedar Creek, Texas;
Chicken & Wild Rice Pot Pie Skillet by Debbie Reid, Clearwater, Florida;
Southeast Asian Wild Rice Pork Bowl by Donna Scarano, East Hanover, New Jersey;
Smoky Wild Rice Zuppa Toscana by Mary Shivers, Ada, Oklahoma;
Wildly Popular Crunchy Asian Slaw by Mary Shivers, Ada, Oklahoma;
Wild Rice Chicken, Pear & Havarti Salad by Kim Van Dunk, Madison Heights, Virginia;
Wild Chicken Fiesta by Cyndi Winsor, Duluth, Georgia; and
Wild Egg Roll in a Bowl by Natalie Yarbrough, Minnetonka, Minnesota.
For past contest winners’ recipes and the world’s largest online collection of wild rice recipes, visit mnwildrice.org/search.php.
