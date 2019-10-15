For the week ending Oct. 13, USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following sorghum crop conditions:
Nebraska: Sorghum condition rated 2% very poor, 2 poor, 14 fair, 66 good, and 16 excellent. Sorghum mature was 82%, behind 94 last year and 92 average. Harvested was 10%, well behind 31 last year, and behind 26 average.
Kansas: Sorghum condition rated 2% very poor, 8 poor, 29 fair, 52 good, and 9 excellent. Sorghum mature was 75%, near 78 last year and 77 average. Harvested was 17%, near 19 last year, and behind 25 average.
Oklahoma: Sorghum mature reached 81%, up 10 points from the previous year but down 4 points from normal. Sorghum harvested reached 26%, down 17 points from the previous year and down 23 points from normal.
South Dakota: Sorghum condition rated 1% very poor, 2 poor, 20 fair, 67 good, and 10 excellent. Sorghum mature was 57%, near 61 last year, and behind 75 average. Harvested was 10%, behind 20 last year and 28 average.
Colorado: Northeastern county reporters noted sorghum harvest advanced.
