The U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Marketing Service is seeking nominees for the United Sorghum Checkoff Program board to fill five vacant producer positions, including one to represent Kansas, one to represent Texas and three at-large positions. The deadline for nominations is May 11, 2020.
Any U.S. sorghum producer who owns or shares in the ownership and risk of loss of sorghum can be considered for nomination. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue will select individuals from the nominations submitted by Certified Producer Organizations. A list of Certified Producer Organizations and the nomination form are available on the AMS United Sorghum Checkoff Program webpage.
The 13-member United Sorghum Checkoff Program Board was established to maintain and expand the market for sorghum. For more information about the board, visit www.sorghumcheckoff.com, or contact Barbara Josselyn at 202-690-2611, barbara.Josselyn@usda.gov, fax 202-720-1125 or mail Research and Promotion Division, Livestock and Poultry Program; AMS, USDA, Room 2610-S, STOP 0251; 1400 Independence Avenue, S.W., Washington, D.C. 20250-0251.
