Seven Texas corn farmers were recently selected to serve in key advising positions for National Corn Growers Association—bringing a Texan perspective to teams that guide core programs for the organization’s policies and priorities.
NCGA Corn Board announced the members and leaders of its action teams, committees and working groups for the 2019 fiscal year, which begins next month.
“Having a voice at this level is vital to ensuring a diverse perspective as national efforts are driven by these action teams and committees,” Texas Corn Producers Board Chairman Robert Gordon said. “These servant leaders graciously offer their time and efforts away from their own farms to better the agricultural industry as a whole.”
The NCGA Corn Board selected Lindsey Bowers of Inez, Texas; Hagen Hunt of Plainview, Texas; Aaron Martinka of Buckholts, Texas; Charles Ring of Sinton, Texas; Susie Spurlock of Stratford, Texas; Wesley Spurlock of Stratford, Texas; and Chad Wetzel of Sherman, Texas.
“We look forward to seeing the leadership of these individuals alongside fellow corn farmers from across the nation grow the industry over the next year,” Texas Corn Producers Association President Wesley Spurlock said. “Committing time away from the farm is never easy, and the dedication of these Texans will prove beneficial to the corn industry as a whole.”
