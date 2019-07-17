According to USDA, area planted to sunflower in 2019 increased 6 percent from 2018 and totals 1.38 million acres. USDA pegged U.S. sunflower production nearly unchanged in 2019/20 at 2.12 billion pounds. After this news hit the market, sunflower prices trended higher as the industry digested the numbers making sure to cover nearby needs. Old and new crop sunflower prices were up 5 to 10 cents last week at the crush plants. This was the first report of planted acres and these reports can change from month to month. Planting was still going on in some states when the survey was taken so changes to planted acres will most likely occur. In the past five years, USDA has changed final planted and harvested sunflower acres significantly by the time the final crop production numbers were released at the end of the year. The market is starting to reflect market fundamentals for this time of year. Now that the USDA report data is factored into the market, buyers will anxiously watch crop production prospects before making longer term purchases. Sunflower trading will be influenced to a greater extent by crop conditions and progress along with weather conditions in the near term. Mid-August through September is the critical time frame for sunflowers. So far this year most sunflower acreage in the Dakotas and Minnesota has been rated in good to excellent condition.
