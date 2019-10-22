New crop sunflower prices continue to roll at the crush plants. 2020 crop sunflower prices are out at the Cargill West Fargo crush plant with cash and Act of God contracts available. NuSun is at $17.75 cash and $17.50 AOG. High oleic prices are $18.25 cash with $18.00 AOG. Something else to consider is the oil premiums that crush plants pay on sunflower. Sunflower is the only oilseed that pays premiums for oil content above 40%. Considering oil premiums that are offered at the crush plants on oil content above 40% at a rate of 2% price premium for each 1% of oil above 40%; this pushes a contract with 45% oil content gross return 10% higher per hundredweight. Nearby NuSun prices at the crush plants ended the week up 5 to 10 cents, while high oleic was unchanged to up 10 cents this week. At the beginning of October, harvest was underway but overall progress has been slow due to a major snowstorm that struck the Dakotas and Minnesota. So far, producers have harvested only 120,000 acres mainly in Colorado, Kansas and Texas. This represents 10% of this year’s projected harvested acres and is significantly behind the five-year average. Several days of warm dry weather will be needed before harvest can begin in most areas. Harvest progress, yield and crop quality will be key to prices going forward.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Market Snapshot
Copyright © 2019. All market data is provided by Barchart Solutions.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.