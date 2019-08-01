At the North Dakota crush plants sunflower prices continued their upward movement a week ago. Old crop NuSun prices ended the week up 5 to 20 cents with High Oleic adding 10 to 20 cents. New crop NuSun and High Oleic prices ended the week up 10 to 25 cents. In the past two weeks old crop NuSun has gained 15 to 35 cents with High Oleic adding 20 to 35 cents. New crop NuSun and High Oleic contracts are up 10 to 35 cents during the same period. In the High Plains, old crop NuSun and High Oleic sunflower prices have gained 5 cents with new crop increasing by 20 cents in the past week. Overall world export demand for U.S. oilseeds and products remains slow, with the strong dollar keeping the U.S. at a disadvantage. An exception to this has been U.S. sunflower oil exports which are up 35%, well ahead of a year ago. From October 2018 to May 2019, 35,500 metric tons of sunflower oil has been exported. That compares to 26,350 metric tons during the same time frame a year ago. Canada and Mexico remain the top two importers and have an additional 19,000 metric tons on the books to be delivered this marketing year. Exports plus good domestic demand should keep prices firm at the crush plants in the near term. Weather conditions will come into focus more as we get into mid-August through September, the critical time frame for sunflower.
