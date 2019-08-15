In the past week old crop NuSun and high oleic prices continued their upward movement hitting new market highs once again at the North Dakota crush plants. Old crop prices added another 50 to 65 cents. New crop prices for NuSun and high oleic are currently very close to market highs as well. Something else to consider is the oil premiums that crush plants pay on sunflower. Sunflower is the only oilseed that pays premiums for oil content above 40%. Considering oil premiums that are offered at the crush plants on oil content above 40% at a rate of 2% price premium for each 1% of oil above 40%; this pushes a contract with 45% oil content gross return 10% higher per cwt. The AOG $16.95 contract increases to $18.65 and the cash $17.45 contract moves up to $19.20. In most areas the crop continues to develop slightly behind the five-year average pace. In states reporting crop conditions, the crop is being rated at 75 to 83 percent good to excellent condition. Weather conditions and crop development will come into focus more for the trade as we get into Mid-August through September, the critical time frame for sunflower. On the U.S./China trade front, both sides seem to be digging in for a long drawn out negotiation process. Any positive progress in U.S./China trade talks and USDA August acreage and production figures will be the key to prices in the weeks ahead.
