For the week ending Aug. 25, there were 5.4 days suitable for fieldwork, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Northern Plains Regional Field Office, South Dakota. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 0 percent very short, 3 short, 72 adequate, and 25 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 0 percent very short, 3 short, 71 adequate, and 26 surplus.
Corn condition rated 3 percent very poor, 7 poor, 27 fair, 45 good, and 18 excellent. Corn silking was 97 percent, near 100 last year and 99 for the five-year average. Dough was 56 percent, well behind 93 last year and 85 average. Dented was 7 percent, well behind 53 last year and 32 average.
Soybean condition rated 3 percent very poor, 8 poor, 31 fair, 41 good, and 17 excellent. Soybeans blooming was 93 percent, behind 100 last year and 99 average. Setting pods was 73 percent, well behind 96 last year and 94 average.
Winter wheat harvested was 89 percent, behind 100 last year and 98 average.
Spring wheat condition rated 2 percent very poor, 3 poor, 33 fair, 52 good, and 10 excellent. Spring wheat harvested was 53 percent, well behind 96 last year and 85 average.
Oats harvested was 79 percent, well behind 99 last year, and behind 95 average.
Sorghum condition rated 1 percent very poor, 2 poor, 22 fair, 67 good, and 8 excellent. Sorghum headed was 90 percent, near 92 last year and 94 average. Coloring was 25 percent, behind 39 last year and 37 average.
