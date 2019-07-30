For the week ending July 28, there were 6.2 days suitable for fieldwork, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Northern Plains Regional Field Office, Nebraska. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 1 percent very short, 21 short, 73 adequate, and 5 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 0 percent very short, 15 short, 79 adequate, and 6 surplus.
Corn condition rated 1 percent very poor, 4 poor, 20 fair, 60 good, and 15 excellent. Corn silking was 70 percent, well behind 90 last year, and behind 88 for the five-year average. Dough was 12 percent, well behind 36 last year, and behind 22 average.
Soybean condition rated 1 percent very poor, 3 poor, 22 fair, 63 good, and 11 excellent. Soybeans blooming was 66 percent, well behind 86 last year, and behind 83 average. Setting pods was 34 percent, behind 49 last year and 43 average.
Winter wheat condition rated 3 percent very poor, 5 poor, 18 fair, 50 good, and 24 excellent. Winter wheat harvested was 55 percent, well behind 88 last year and 89 average.
Sorghum condition rated 0 percent very poor, 2 poor, 14 fair, 73 good, and 11 excellent. Sorghum headed was 26 percent, well behind 51 last year, and behind 38 average. Coloring was 1 percent, near 4 last year and 3 average.
Oats condition rated 2 percent very poor, 4 poor, 25 fair, 58 good, and 11 excellent. Oats harvested was 49 percent, well behind 90 last year and 75 average.
Dry edible bean condition rated 1 percent very poor, 5 poor, 29 fair, 55 good, and 10 excellent. Dry edible beans blooming was 41 percent. Setting pods was 10 percent.
