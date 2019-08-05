For the week ending Aug. 4, there were 5.9 days suitable for fieldwork, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Northern Plains Regional Field Office, Kansas. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 9 percent very short, 31 short, 56 adequate, and 4 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 4 percent very short, 22 short, 70 adequate, and 4 surplus.
Corn condition rated 3 percent very poor, 10 poor, 33 fair, 46 good, and 8 excellent. Corn silking was 85 percent, behind 95 last year and 93 for the five-year average. Dough was 39 percent, well behind 63 last year, and behind 50 average. Dented was 9 percent, behind 21 last year, and equal to average.
Soybean condition rated 3 percent very poor, 7 poor, 41 fair, 44 good, and 5 excellent. Soybeans blooming was 56 percent, well behind 88 last year and 77 average. Setting pods was 22 percent, well behind 61 last year and 43 average.
Sorghum condition rated 1 percent very poor, 5 poor, 27 fair, 58 good, and 9 excellent. Sorghum headed was 26 percent, well behind 55 last year, and behind 44 average. Coloring was 3 percent, near 6 last year, and equal to average.
Cotton condition rated 9 percent very poor, 20 poor, 37 fair, 31 good, and 3 excellent. Cotton squaring was 78 percent, behind 95 last year, but near 75 average. Setting bolls was 26 percent, behind 32 last year, and equal to average.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.