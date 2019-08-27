Mostly dry weather with some scattered rain showers occurred across Minnesota, leading to 5.3 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending Aug. 25, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Upper Midwest Regional Field Office, Minnesota. Crop development and small grain harvest continued, but both remained well behind average. Other field activities for the week included fall tillage after the conclusion of harvest in some small grain fields.
Topsoil moisture condition was rated 1 percent very short, 12 percent short, 80 percent adequate and 7 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture condition was rated 1 percent very short, 9 percent short, 81 percent adequate and 9 percent surplus.
Seventy-four percent of the corn crop has reached the dough stage, remaining 9 days behind last year and 7 days behind the 5-year average. Corn dented was 7 percent, over 2 weeks behind last year and 12 days behind normal. Corn condition was rated 55 percent good to excellent. Ninety-four percent of soybeans were setting pods, remaining 10 days behind last year and 4 days behind average. Soybean condition rated 60 percent good to excellent.
Spring wheat harvested reached 45 percent, 10 days behind normal. Spring wheat condition remained at 83 percent good to excellent. Seventy-six percent of oats have been harvested, 5 days behind average. Seventy-six percent of the barley crop has been harvested, 4 days behind normal.
