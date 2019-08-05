Temperatures for the week ending Aug. 4 averaged 74.9 degrees, 1.5 degrees below normal, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Heartland Regional Field Office, Missouri. Precipitation averaged 0.97 inches statewide, 0.25 inches above normal. There were 5.7 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 14 percent short, 81 percent adequate, and 5 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 7 percent short, 83 percent adequate, and 10 percent surplus.
Corn silking progressed to 87 percent. Corn dough progressed to 38 percent, 44 percentage points behind last year. Corn condition was rated at 4 percent very poor, 18 percent poor, 44 percent fair, 30 percent good, and 4 percent excellent. Soybeans blooming progressed to 50 percent this week, while soybeans setting pods progressed to 16 percent, 40 percentage points behind last year. Soybean condition was rated at 4 percent very poor, 10 percent poor, 39 percent fair, 43 percent good, and 4 percent excellent. Cotton squaring progressed to 88 percent. Cotton setting bolls progressed to 48 percent. Cotton condition was rated at 8 percent very poor, 8 percent poor, 55 percent fair, and 29 percent good. Rice headed progressed to 37 percent this week, 37 percentage points behind last year. Rice condition was rated at 4 percent very poor, 7 percent poor, 32 percent fair, 31 percent good, and 26 percent excellent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.