A reasonably dry week boosted the number of days suitable for fieldwork to 5.7 for the week ending Aug. 4, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Upper Midwest Regional Field Office, Minnesota. Crop development has continued at a steady pace. Some small grain harvest has started to kick off. Other field activities for the week included some fungicide application.
Topsoil moisture condition was rated 1 percent very short, 9 percent short, 79 percent adequate and 11 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture condition was rated 1 percent very short, 6 percent short, 76 percent adequate and 17 percent surplus.
Silked corn, at 83 percent, was 10 days behind last year and 6 days behind the 5-year average. Fifteen percent of the corn crop has reached the dough stage, 8 days behind last year and 5 days behind normal. Corn condition was rated at 57 percent good to excellent. Soybeans blooming reached 90 percent this week, 4 days behind last year and 3 days behind the average. Fifty-three percent of soybeans were setting pods, 5 days behind average. Soybean condition rated 61 percent good to excellent.
Ninety-two percent of spring wheat was coloring or beyond, 1 day ahead of the average. Reports of spring wheat harvest beginning were received this week. Spring wheat condition rated 84 percent good to excellent. Oats were 95 percent in or beyond the coloring stage, equal to the average. Twelve percent of oats have been harvested, 9 days behind normal. Oat condition was rated 68 percent good to excellent, declining from the previous week. Barley turning color reached 97 percent, 6 days ahead of average. Four percent of the barley crop has been harvested, 9 days behind normal. Barley condition rated 81 percent good to excellent, improving from the previous week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.