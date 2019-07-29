Most of Minnesota received only light rain during the week ending July 28. There were 5.2 days suitable for fieldwork, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Upper Midwest Regional Field Office, Minnesota. Crop development continued, with some reports of small grain harvest.
Topsoil moisture condition was rated 1 percent very short, 4 percent short, 71 percent adequate and 24 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture condition was rated 1 percent very short, 4 percent short, 70 percent adequate and 25 percent surplus.
Silked corn, at 54 percent, was 11 days behind last year and 1 week behind the 5-year average. Corn condition was rated at 56 percent good to excellent, a slight decrease from the previous week. Soybeans blooming reached 69 percent this week, 8 days behind last year and 1 week behind the average. Twenty-seven percent of soybeans were setting pods, 8 days behind last year and 5 days behind average. Soybean condition rated 60 percent good to excellent.
Seventy-nine percent of the spring wheat crop was coloring or beyond, 3 days behind last year. Spring wheat condition rated 83 percent good to excellent, down from the previous week. Oats were 83 percent in or beyond the coloring stage, only a day behind normal. Three percent of oats for grain have been harvested. Oat condition was rated 70 percent good to excellent, improving from the previous week. Barley coloring or beyond reached 87 percent, now 2 days ahead of the average. Barley condition rated 79 percent good to excellent.
Dry edible bean blooming reached 71 percent complete, 5 days behind the average. Dry edible bean setting pods progressed to 33 percent, 2 days behind normal. Dry edible bean condition was rated 65 percent good to excellent, falling from the previous week. Sunflower condition rated 79 percent good to excellent, decreasing from the previous week. Potato condition rated 93 percent good to excellent. Sugarbeet condition was rated 80 percent good to excellent.
