Several opportunities for scholarships are available to attendees for the 24th annual No-till on the Plains Winter Conference and pre-Conference workshops. The annual soil health Conference will be held Jan. 28 and 29, 2020, in Wichita, Kansas. Two, all-day pre-conference workshops will be held on Jan. 27, 2020. All events will take place at the Century II Conference Center and Hyatt Regency Hotel, 400 Waterman, Wichita, Kansas.
Full and partial scholarships are available to women in agriculture and to people of color in agriculture. Partial scholarships may be applied to the annual Conference as well as pre-Conference workshops. Applications are available at www.notill.org. A limited number or full scholarships, that includes conference registration fees, hotel accommodations and some travel costs are a new scholarship category this year. A short written application is required and due by Nov. 15, 2019.
These scholarships are made possible the two of our generous Conference sponsors, The Ceres Trust and the #NoRegrets Initiative.
Scholarships are also available to Kansas Conservation district supervisors, district employees and Kansas producers that are first-time attendees to the Conference. Funding for these scholarships is provided through the Kansas Department of Agriculture-Division of Conservation. These scholarships are available by applying at the local Kansas Conservation district offices, located in all 105 Kansas counties.
This year’s speaker lineup features physician, author and lecturer Dr. Daphne Miller, author of “Farmacology, Total Health from the Ground Up” an eloquent call for better systems of sustainable agriculture and humanistic health care. In linking the two, Miller brings a physician’s critical eye account of what she learned about taking care of patients from visits to farmers who view growing food as part of a self-sustaining, integrated, natural cycle.
The diverse lineup of speakers this year also includes: Brendon Rockey, producer from Colorado; Ian and Diane Haggerty, producers from Australia; John Kempf, innovative soil and plant health consultant from Ohio, Jason Mauck, producer from Indiana; Doug Peterson, USDA soil health specialist from Missouri, and Steve Groff, cover crop and industrial hemp expert from Pennsylvania.
Attendees have several options to attend additional soil health workshops before and after the conference. On Jan. 27, an introductory level event, Fundamentals of Soil Health, is being offered for individuals looking for the basics of getting started with no-till and improved soil health. Advanced Concepts in Soil Health: The Above and Below, features John Kempf and Michael Phillips presenting on plant health, nutrient optimization, fungal connections in the soil and building a soil network. Certified crop advisor credits will also be available for conference attendees.
Sponsors for the 2020 Winter Conference are Green Cover Seed, Farmers Business Network, General Mills Exapta Solutions, The No Regrets Initiative and the Ceres Trust. All of these generous sponsors will be available to attendees throughout the Conference.
Visit notill.org or call 785-210-4549 for registration information. Pre-registration online at www.notill.org/events/24th-annual-winter-conference-0 is encouraged.
