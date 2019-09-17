According to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Delta Regional Field Office, Arkansas, there were 7.0 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending Sept. 15. Topsoil moisture supplies were 28% very short, 48% short, 22% adequate, and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies were 18% very short, 51% short, 27% adequate, and 4% surplus. Low temperatures ranged from 62.4 degrees Fahrenheit at Kingston to 73.2 degrees Fahrenheit at Stuttgart. Highs ranged from 84.3 degrees Fahrenheit at Winslow to 101.8 degrees Fahrenheit at Crossett. Precipitation was scarce throughout the state, with the highest concentration occurring in the southeast part of the state with an average of 0.57 inch.

