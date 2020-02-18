At the recent World Ag Expo, the latest in farm tractors and machines and equipment took center stage as the tools that help farmers feed the world today. New innovations and integration of these machines into advanced farming systems will help ensure feeding the world tomorrow.
Farm tractors, combines, irrigation pumps and other equipment are the workhorses in an industry vital to our global economy and quality of life. Diesel engines play a key role in the agricultural sector, powering over 75 percent of all large agricultural machines and equipment, transporting 90 percent of agricultural products and pumping one-fifth of irrigation water in the United States.
“The World Ag Expo never ceases to amaze with the innovation that brings new ideas, equipment and systems to making every aspect of farming more productive, while also minimizing impacts on the land. Nowhere is this more evident than in the workhorse of the agricultural industry, the diesel engine,” said Allen Schaeffer, executive director of the Diesel Technology Forum, a not-for-profit educational organization representing diesel engine and equipment makers.
“Advanced diesel technology for today’s farm tractors and machines is a far cry from that of decades ago. Consider that for an average row crop tractor, it would take as many as 25 of today’s (2020MY) models to equal the same emissions as just a single tractor that was made in 2000.
“Whether 1,000 commercial acres of grain or a 20-acre hobby farm, farmers need reliable, durable and efficient machines and equipment with adequate power, performance and reliability. This combination of features, along with continuous improvement, is why diesel remains the technology of choice for large and small farms alike.
“We congratulate DTF Member John Deere and its new 8RX Tractor for being recognized as a winner in the World Ag Expo Top-10 New Products,” Schaeffer said. The 8RX is an all new four-track machine form on a fixed frame that delivers unmatched floatation, traction and ride quality, all powered by Deere’s advanced technology efficient and clean diesel engines in 230 to 410 horsepower configurations.
For tomorrow’s farms, increased efficiency and productivity will be in high demand. According to the World Economic Forum, by 2050 a global population of nearly 10 billion will demand 56 percent more food than is consumed today. Innovations in farming and food production, as well as increased systems efficiency, are part of the solution. Like in other sectors, an emphasis on data, connectivity and automation, enables smart farming systems and biotechnologies.
