Colorado State University Extension invites you to attend one of our Colorado Sorghum Field Days to see new and traditional hybrids side-by-side in trial plots. We will discuss hybrid characteristics, agronomy, and marketing. The field days will be held on Sept. 9 at Akron; Sept. 10 at Walsh; and Sept. 23 at Sheridan Lake. The flyer with the full schedule and directions can be found on our website at www.csucrops.com. Mark it down on your calendars and plan to join us!

