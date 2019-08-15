Estimating corn yield is now easier than ever thanks to the new Pioneer Corn Yield Estimator. Now available to farmers as part of the Pioneer mobile app, the Corn Yield Estimator takes yield estimation to the next level. This tool uses a machine learning model, which allows farmers to quickly and accurately count the kernels on an ear while in the field. The yield estimate is based on kernel count, stand count and kernels per bushel.
The yield estimator walks the user through the process of lining up the ear of corn to be sampled, taking the necessary number of images and entering the remaining information before providing a yield estimate. The tool requires that husks and silks be removed before taking the picture, but the ear does not need to be pulled from the stalk.
“The creation of this tool is part of Pioneer’s larger efforts to advance customers’ ability to improve management,” said Jeremy Groeteke, U.S. digital agriculture lead, Corteva Agriscience. “The goal of this app is to standardize the process for estimating yield from a single ear of corn and is part of our predictive agriculture effort.”
The introduction of the Yield Estimator kicks off a more connected Pioneer digital ecosystem, including the Pioneer Seeds mobile app and the revamped Pioneer.com. The new login interface, along with a user-friendly online payment experience and mobile responsiveness, is designed to make a more cohesive online environment for all users.
The new Pioneer.com website is designed to be a one-stop-shop, providing premium resources to farmers, such as a personalized seed guide, local yield data, updated and improved agronomy filtering, and seasonal tools and calculators that users have come to expect from Pioneer.
“Farmers today are more mobile than ever,” said Julie Podey, Digital Communications Manager, Corteva Agriscience. “Our focus on mobile responsiveness, ease-of-use and timely agronomic information is what sets Pioneer.com and the new Pioneer app apart. We want farmers to have a connected experience, no matter how they are interacting with our brand, and we think these digital tools will provide that online experience.”
