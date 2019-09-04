Measurable moisture remained exceptionally isolated during the week ending Sept. 1, promoting the intensification of drought conditions in some areas and allowing abnormal dryness to expand to a larger portion of the state, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Mountain Regional Field Office, New Mexico. The hot, dry weather allowed time for an ample amount of fieldwork during the week, and by week’s end, 53 percent of the green chile crop was harvested, nearly equaling both last year and the 5-year average. Winter wheat was being seeded ahead of the average pace, as producers took advantage of any available soil moisture, whether that be irrigation or from natural sources. Pecan nut set was reported as 9 percent light, 80 percent moderate, and 10 percent heavy, compared with 50 percent light, 45 percent moderate, and 5 percent heavy last year. Hail damage in all crops was reported as 2 percent light, 1 percent moderate, and 1 percent severe, compared with 2 percent light and 1 percent moderate last week.
