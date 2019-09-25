By Don Atkinson
The baking contest was almost over at the Oklahoma State Fair and Katherine Ereman was in the audience anxiously awaiting the judge’s verdict. As the entries were brought out, her heart sank when she saw that her cheesy onion bread was fourth in line.
“The judges had the five categories lined up,” Ereman said. “We were sure that my cheesy onion bread was in fourth place. But they didn’t have them lined up in order so they really surprised me.”
So much so that she screamed out loud when they announced that she had won Grand Champion in the Senior division.
“I think everyone knew it was my bread because my sisters were with me and we all three cheered.”
That enthusiasm was contagious. In the Junior division, Bailey Gossen won both first place and Grand Champion with a recipe she found online and modified before entering it in the Washita County Fair and then the State Fair.
“We changed the recipe to one of our cinnamon roll recipes,” Gossen said. “That’s what I entered in the county and state fairs.”
She said that the baking contest was lots of fun but lots of work.
“It’s fun that you’re making it for the State Fair and it’s fun making it,” she said. “It’s also really tiring and hard to bake the recipe. There are a lot of steps you have to learn.”
The Oklahoma Wheat Commission’s Best of Wheat Baking Contest was held in partnership with the Oklahoma State Fair.
Wheat Squared is sponsored by the Oklahoma Wheat Commission and Oklahoma Genetics, Inc. Find them online at www.wheatsquared.com.
