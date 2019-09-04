Iowa farmers had mostly dry field conditions and below normal temperatures during the week ending Sept. 1, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Upper Midwest Regional Field Office, Iowa. Statewide there were 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork. Fieldwork activities included wrapping up fungicide and insecticide applications and harvesting hay. There were a few comments of farmers starting to chop corn silage.
Topsoil moisture condition was rated 4 percent very short, 26 percent short, 69 percent adequate and 1 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture condition was rated 4 percent very short, 25 percent short, 70 percent adequate and 1 percent surplus.
Eighty-six percent of the corn crop was in or beyond the dough stage, 12 days behind last year and 10 days behind the 5-year average. Forty-one percent of the crop reached the dented stage, 2 weeks behind last year and 9 days behind average. One percent of corn had reached maturity, 11 days behind average. Corn condition rated 62 percent good to excellent. Ninety percent of the soybean crop has started setting pods, 18 days behind last year and 12 days behind average. Three percent of the crop has started coloring, 11 days behind average. Soybean condition rated 60 percent good to excellent.
