Nufarm Americas recently announced plans to showcase Trunemco nematode management technology and more Nufarm-exclusive solutions at Ag PhD Field Day in Baltic, South Dakota, on July 25. Trunemco, launched earlier this year, is a new seed-applied nematode management technology that provides a leading level of protection and higher yield profiles in soybeans, cotton and corn. The patented dual defense is available to add nematode management efficacy and consistency to seed treatment programs for Crop Year 2020.
At Ag PhD Field Day, Nufarm will exhibit as well as host a Nufarm-sponsored classroom in Tent 6 that features Arkansas soybean grower, Perry Galloway. The Nufarm exhibit will serve free lemonade and give away Trunemco hats while supplies last, host a College Cornhole Challenge and offer an opportunity to win one of two 10-gallon Igloo beverage coolers. The exhibit will welcome Field Day-goers of all ages to sit down, relax, play and enjoy.
“Nufarm plans a strong presence at Ag PhD Field Day to help growers find solutions to an array of unusual and challenging conditions. We’ll also help them look ahead at tools that curb herbicide resistance and add much greater consistency to nematode management plans,” said Brad Hyman, Nufarm VP, US Crop Protection. “To say it’s been a challenging year is beyond an understatement and we’re here to help.”
Established in Australia more than 100 years ago, Nufarm is recognized as one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of crop protection and seed treatment in the world. As the U.S. manufacturing landscape narrows, Nufarm is committed to bringing innovation and choice to seed companies, distributors, retailers and the growers they serve. For more information and a complete list of Nufarm products, visit www.nufarm.com/uscrop.
