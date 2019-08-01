North American Millers’ Association milling and associate members are invited to join fellow leaders in the milling industry in picturesque Colorado Springs, for three days of education and networking during NAMA’s 2019 Annual Meeting. The NAMA Annual Meeting is the largest gathering of grain milling executives in North America, and provides an opportunity for executives to hear from fellow industry leaders and discuss trends and key issues impacting the industry.
Click here to register.
The program will kick off with a welcome reception on Oct. 17. The annual NAMA Board of Directors meeting will be held Oct. 18. Please see the preliminary schedule for more details. Additional information about education sessions and featured speakers will be forthcoming.
The Annual Meeting Golf Tournament, optional or separate registration required, will be held at the The Broadmoor Golf Club on the East Course Oct. 19. There will also be a Foothills Jeep Tour on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. that also requires separate registration.
The Canadian National Millers Association will be holding its annual meeting on Oct. 19 at 8 a.m. This meeting is for CNMA members only.
You may make room reservations online using the reservation booking link. Hotel rooms are available at The Broadmoor starting at a rate of $325 per night, not including applicable sales and occupancy taxes and fees. You may also make hotel reservations by calling 800-634-7711 and requesting the North American Millers’ Association guest room block. The hotel reservation deadline is Sept. 19. After Sept. 19, rooms may no longer be available.
Colorado Springs Airport is conveniently located just 15 minutes from The Broadmoor, and Denver International Airport is located 90 minutes from The Broadmoor resort.
