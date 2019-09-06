The New Mexico State University Board of Regents approved the New Mexico Department of Agriculture’s proposed hemp manufacturing rule at its regular September meeting.
The rule accompanies statutory language that provides NMDA specific administrative authorities related to the licensing and inspection of laboratories testing raw hemp for regulatory purposes, as well as the licensing and inspection of persons breeding hemp that may possess plants greater than 0.3% and less than 5% THC.
Legal authority authorizing the rule is granted to the board of regents of New Mexico State University under Chapter 76, Article 24, Section 1, NMSA 1978 Compilation.
NMDA held two rulemaking hearings for the public in Albuquerque and Las Cruces in June.
During the 2019 legislative session, House Bill 581 Hemp Manufacturing Act was passed and signed into law. The legislation grants NMDA and the New Mexico Environment Department the regulatory authority over manufacturers, processors, labs, researchers and plant breeders.
The 2018 farm bill removed hemp from the federal controlled substances act and provided a framework for the growing of hemp. NMDA is currently licensing hemp producers. Applications for hemp cultivation licenses are available at www.nmda.nmsu.edu.
NMDA and NMED have worked closely with producers and processors who are seeking security in the development of the extracting, processing and manufacturing components of this new industry.
The Hemp Manufacturing Act may be viewed in its entirety at www.nmlegis.gov/Sessions/19%20Regular/final/HB0581.pdf.
The full text of the hemp manufacturing rule is available at www.nmda.nmsu.edu and at NMDA, which is located at 3190 S. Espina in Las Cruces.
