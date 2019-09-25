The New Mexico Department of Agriculture has extended the grant proposal deadline for its Healthy Soil Program to Nov. 6.
The Healthy Soil Program was created in the Healthy Soil Act signed into law April 2, 2019. The act’s purpose is to promote and support farming and ranching systems and other forms of land management that increase soil organic matter, aggregate stability, microbiology and water retention to improve the state’s soil health, yield and profitability.
“There has been substantial interest in this pilot program,” said New Mexico Secretary of Agriculture Jeff Witte. “With this being a new program, we want to ensure New Mexicans have an adequate amount of time to work through the grant proposal process and that they have any questions answered by our team.”
New Mexico farmers and ranchers interested in applying must do so through local governmental entities with proven land management capacity to support healthy soil.
Grant funding may be used for agricultural pilot projects in New Mexico that focus on one or more of five basic soil health principles: keeping the soil covered; minimizing soil disturbance on cropland; maximizing biodiversity; maintaining a living root; and integrating animals into land management.
NMDA strongly recommends that farmers and ranchers who intend to apply check with the eligible entity to learn what its deadline is. Eligible entities will review and sign on to the proposals they receive before forwarding them to NMDA by its 5 p.m. deadline Nov. 6.
For more information or to download a proposal, visit www.nmda.nmsu.edu or call 575-646-2642.
