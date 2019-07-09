Farming contains a lot of market unpredictability, but there are also opportunities for market predictability.
To assist farmers in market predictability, National Farmers is hosting a “Tariff’s, Weather, and Smart Marketing” state meeting in Hesston on Aug. 9 at Waters Edge Restuarant, 701 S Main St, Hesston. A grain marketing presentation will start at 5 p.m followed by a free dinner at 6 p.m.
Ray Kohman, Solomon, Kansas, and Kansas National Farmers state leader will be the moderator for the event. Featured will be a Market Forecast presentation by Don Roose, U.S. Commodities, Pete Lorenz, and Teresa Seiler, Grain Marketing specialists, Don Teske, Kansas Farmers Union, and an update on the Syngenta lawsuit by attorney Lee Cross.
National Farmers is a non-profit group marketing organization that operates like a cooperative and does business in the region.
RSVP’s are requested for the free dinner by Aug. 8 by contacting Pete Lorenz at 785-738-2113, Theresa Seiler 316-796-0606, or Harold Walker at 785-554-6432.
