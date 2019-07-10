The annual photo contest of National Corn Growers Association, Fields-of-Corn.com started in 2014 to help tell the story of farming field corn in America. Since its start, NCGA has collected 2,000 photos across ten categories and awarded more than one hundred cash prizes.
A few updates have been made for the 2019 contest including stricter resolution requirements, so photographers should use their equipment’s highest resolution settings.
The single, most popular photo with Facebook “likes” will be awarded a $500 prize.
First prize will win $300, second prize will earn $200 and third will be awarded $100. Prizes will be awarded for each of seven categories and, as in prior years, judges will select a single Grand Prize winner to be awarded $500.
Two new categories called True Grit and Women’s Edition have been added.
Visit Fields-of-Corn.com today to enter your best farm photos, and vote for your favorite photos.
Open to all, entries will be accepted through Nov. 30 and will be available to accumulate Facebook “likes” through December. Winners will be announced in January 2020.
