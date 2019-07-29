Rain was more far-reaching during the week ending July 28, with many areas accumulating above average moisture, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Mountain Regional Field Office, New Mexico. Temperatures climbed to above average levels, and high winds persisted, causing any moisture received to quickly dry. Soil moisture levels remained fairly steady. Comments from several areas indicated that most crops needed additional rainfall to keep developing at a normal pace. Overall, conditions rated abnormally dry or worse were evident across 30.2 percent of the state, an increase of 0.3 percentage points from last week. Drought-free conditions covered 69.8 percent of the state. Topsoil moisture levels were reported as 37 percent adequate to surplus, compared with 31 percent last week, 26 percent last year, and a 5-year average of 35 percent. Hail damage in all crops was reported as 2 percent light, 1 percent moderate, and 1 percent severe, compared with 2 percent light, 1 percent moderate, and 1 percent severe last week. Wind damage in all crops was reported as 18 percent light, 6 percent moderate, and 1 percent severe, compared with 23 percent light, 9 percent moderate, and 1 percent severe last week.
