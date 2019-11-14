The Texas Wheat Symposium will be Dec. 4 in conjunction with the Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show in the Grand Plaza Room at the Amarillo Civic Center. The free event will begin at 10 a.m.
The symposium, which is hosted by the Texas Wheat Producers Association, will conclude with the Amarillo Ag Appreciation Luncheon, presented by the association and the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce Ag Council.
“We are excited to have an excellent program that will address producers’ questions about farm policy on both the state and national level,” said Texas Wheat Executive Vice President Rodney Mosier.
Ray Starling will give the keynote address during the Amarillo Ag Appreciation Luncheon, which begins at noon. Starling served as special assistant to the president for agriculture and agricultural trade from February 2017 until June 2018. He was then appointed as chief of staff for U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, a role he held until June 2019. During his keynote address, Starling will discuss the current state of agricultural policy and offer insights from his time working in the Trump administration.
The morning agenda will feature:
NRCS update from Darren Richardson, assistant state conservationist for field operations;
Farm policy outlook from Joe Outlaw of the Texas A&M Agricultural and Food Policy Center;
Market outlook from Mark Welch, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Economist; and
FSA Updates from Administrator Richard Fordyce and State Executive Director Gary Six.
“The symposium will provide updates on some of the most important topics in the industry,” said TWPA President Jody Bellah. “The outstanding program promises to benefit those both directly and indirectly involved in agriculture. We encourage everyone at the Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show to attend.”
The event is made free of charge for attendees because of the generous support of the event’s sponsors, including Ag Texas, Attebury Grain, BNSF Railway, Capital Farm Credit, First State Bank Spearman, First United Bank, High Plains Water District, James Hunt Media Services, Plains Land Bank, Rain and Hail Insurance, Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension, Texas Cattle Feeders Association, West Texas A&M University Department of Agricultural Sciences and Xcel Energy.
For more information, please call 806-352-2191 or email info@texaswheat.org.
The Texas Wheat Producers Association is a voluntary membership organization of wheat producers in Texas. The association provides growers a concentrated, organized voice in political matters affecting the production and marketing of their crops. For more information, visit www.texaswheat.org.
