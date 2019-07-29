There were 6.6 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending July 28, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Delta Regional Field Office, Arkansas. Topsoil moisture supplies were 2 percent very short, 25 percent short, 64 percent adequate, and 9 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies were 3 percent very short, 18 percent short, 69 percent adequate, and 10 percent surplus. Low temperatures ranged from 58.4 degrees Fahrenheit at Calico Rock to 73.0 degrees Fahrenheit at Keiser. Highs ranged from 79.3 degrees Fahrenheit at Kingston to 91.7 degrees Fahrenheit at Crossett. Light precipitation was received throughout the state, with the highest concentration occurring in the south central part of the state with an average of 0.45 inch.

