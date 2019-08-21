The Kansas Department of Agriculture Division of Conservation announces the expansion of the Kansas Sediment and Nutrient Reduction Initiative. This initiative will provide a onetime incentive payment for Conservation Reserve Program contracts for the following practices:
Grassed waterways;
Shallow water areas for wildlife;
Filter strips;
Riparian buffers;
Wetland restorations; and
Improvements to farmable wetland and farmable wetland buffers.
The 2018 Kansas Legislative Session allocated $281,312 to the Division of Conservation to help promote the reduction of nutrients and sediment through the CRP program. The initiative is open to targeted watersheds specified for sediment and nutrient impairment. Incentive payments will range from $162.50 to $225 per acre, depending on level of the impairment as identified by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
The following counties have watersheds that fall within these targeted areas: Atchison; Brown; Chase; Clay; Cloud; Coffey; Dickinson; Douglas; Ellis; Geary; Harvey; Jackson; Jefferson; Lyon; Marion; Marshall; McPherson; Morris; Nemaha; Osage; Pottawatomie; Reno; Republic; Rice; Riley; Saline; Shawnee; Wabaunsee; and Washington.
Please contact your local Conservation District for more information on the Kansas Sediment and Nutrient Reduction Initiative and eligibility. You can find a directory of local Conservation Districts at agriculture.ks.gov/ConservationDistricts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.