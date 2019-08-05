Hot, dry weather continued to dominate the state during the week ending Aug. 4, with only isolated pockets within counties receiving beneficial rainfall, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Mountain Regional Field Office, New Mexico. Comments from San Juan County indicated that while irrigated crops were doing well, with a good supply of river water available in the area, rangeland grasses were beginning to show signs of dryness, and stock water ponds were dry. Similar reports were received for counties across the state, as monsoon systems have not generated the normal moisture levels needed this time of year. Persistent below average rainfall totals have led to a reduction in available soil moisture. Topsoil moisture levels were reported as 29 percent adequate to surplus, compared with 37 percent last week, 25 percent last year, and a 5-year average of 43 percent.
Pecan nut set was reported as 7 percent light, 91 percent moderate, and 2 percent heavy, compared with 79 percent light, 19 percent moderate, and 2 percent heavy last year. Hail damage in all crops was reported as 2 percent light, 2 percent moderate, and 1 percent severe, compared with 2 percent light, 1 percent moderate, and 1 percent severe last week. Wind damage in all crops was reported as 21 percent light, 3 percent moderate, and 1 percent severe, compared with 18 percent light, 6 percent moderate, and 1 percent severe last week.
