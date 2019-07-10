A hopyard has been constructed; hops have been planted and begun climbing support ropes. This is the first year that hops are growing on the Farmfest grounds. The show kicks off Aug. 6 at the Gilfillan Estate in Morgan, Minnesota. The yard features two hop varieties—Cascade and Centennial—and will showcase optimal growing practices according to the most recent research and studies.
“Farmfest is the perfect venue to demonstrate hops production in an under-represented area of the state,” said John Hendel, director, event sales for IDEAg Group. “Visitors to Farmfest will be able to see what hop production looks like and learn about the crop from area experts.”
In addition to seeing the hop yard on the grounds of Farmfest, experienced hops growers and members of the Minnesota Hop Growers Association will attend to answer questions about the production of hops.
“Hops are a great way for farmers to work on diversifying their crop portfolio,” said Josh Havill, a docotoral student at the University of Minnesota and vice president of MHGA. “Craft beer has had a renaissance and brewers have a desire to keep their ingredient sources local,” he added. “Local growing and farmer practices can influence the flavor and aromatics of the final product. Our research at the University of Minnesota has focused on developing new varieties and understanding the best methods for managing diseases in commercial hopyards.”
Farmfest takes place Aug. 6 to 8. Tickets are $8 online in advance and $10 at the gate. Visit Farmfest.com for a full schedule of events.
