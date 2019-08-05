Hemp, Inc. announced recently that Ohio Governor Mike DeWine legalized hemp and cannabidiol products, giving farmers another crop option and potential revenue stream that could offset “years of declining commodity prices.” As a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with bi-coastal processing centers including the 85,000 square-foot multipurpose industrial hemp processing facility in Spring Hope, North Carolina, a state of the art processing center in Medford, Oregon, and a 500-acre hemp growing Eco-Village in Golden Valley, Arizona, Hemp, Inc. sees additional opportunities through the new legislation in Ohio.
“Every state that decides to open up to hemp is a new opportunity for Hemp, Inc.,” said Hemp Inc. CEO Bruce Pewlowin. “We strive to be on the forefront of the country’s industrial hemp revolution and we look forward to watching Ohio’s new hemp industry grow to help bring back the family farm.”
The enactment marks innovative development for the state’s new hemp industry. The 47th state to regulate hemp, cultivation of the crop will be permitted so long as it contains less than 0.3 percent THC. Senate Bill 57allows state farmers and university researchers to grow industrial hemp, and also legalizes the sale of CBD. The state’s department of agriculture planted Ohio’s first legal hemp crop since the 1940s and the Ohio Farm Bureau predicts hemp will become the state’s third largest crop.
As a global leader in the industrial hemp industry, executives are continuously seeking partners with local farmers and business people in states where hemp programs continue to grow. Furthermore, every state growing hemp provides fertile ground for Hemp, Inc.’s Hemp University to train the farmers on what they need to successfully grow hemp.
Farmers who are interested in growing hemp in Ohio can listen to The Hemp University’s west coast workshops online. The online masterclasses are $10 each and include lectures from industry leaders on informative topics pertaining to the hemp farming industry. The next southern Oregon Hemp University entitled “Pre-Harvest Symposium” is scheduled for Sept. 8 and will include topics such as efficient harvesting, streamlined processing, and profit channels. Previous Hemp University workshops have taken place in North Carolina.
According to New Frontier Data’s Hemp Business Journal, the hemp-derived CBD market will grow from a $390 million-dollar market in 2018, to a $1.3 billion market by 2022, representing a 27.2% 5-year compounded annual growth rate.
