The theme for the 2020 GROWMARK Essay Contest is “Describe the Farmer of the Future. What tools or skills will he or she need to be successful?” The contest is open to all high school FFA members in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin.
This is the 27th year for the program, sponsored by the GROWMARK System and FS member cooperatives, in conjunction with state FFA leaders, to help young people develop their writing skills, learn about current issues affecting agriculture, and understand the unique role of cooperatives.
Students will share their idea of what the farmers of tomorrow will be and discuss the skills and tools they will need to use.
Essays will be submitted online at www.bit.ly/GMKEssay2020. The deadline for all submissions is midnight Central time on Nov. 8. Additional program details have been sent to agriculture teachers and are online at www.growmark.com.
Each state’s winner earns a $500 award and the winner’s FFA chapter receives a $300 award. Four runners-up per state each win $125 awards.
The program is offered annually and many agriculture teachers use it as part of their class curriculum. Past topics have included sustainability, careers in agriculture, and the cooperative principles.
