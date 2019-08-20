Severe weather continued in eastern Colorado during the week ending Aug. 18, with multiple days of damaging hail, severe thunderstorms, and tornadoes, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Mountain Regional Field Office, Colorado. Northeastern county reporters noted crops were doing well where precipitation continued to fall. Producers in areas that have not received consistent moisture were concerned regarding declining dryland crop and rangeland conditions. Reporters also noted elevated fire danger was a concern. Limited corn silage harvest was also underway in a few northeastern counties. Localities in several east central counties hit hard by hail and severe weather were assessing crop damage last week after the storms. Precipitation received throughout the east central district was very spotty, with some areas receiving more than others. In western counties, minimal moisture was received last week. According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report, abnormally dry conditions expanded in southwestern Colorado due to insufficient monsoonal moisture. In the San Luis Valley, barley harvest began last week. Reporters noted alfalfa harvest was also moving along and potatoes were doing well. A reporter noted that potato vines were showing maturity with a few fields killed in preparation for harvest. In southeastern counties, rain was received last week. Hay harvest progressed as conditions allowed. A reporter also noted areas in central Prowers county received heavy hail damage from the storms.
