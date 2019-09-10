Wyoming experienced mostly warm and dry conditions with some scattered thunderstorm activity for the week ending Sept. 8, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Mountain Regional Field Office, Wyoming. Topsoil and subsoil moisture levels were mostly in the adequate to short range. In western Wyoming, a reporter stated that they have started to get some thunderstorm and extended rain activity over the past week. The also indicated that the moisture was much appreciated especially for the rangeland and fire prevention. They also indicated that the nights are getting quite cool. A reporter from southwestern Wyoming reported that dry late summer conditions persist.
